Justin Rankin Goes the Distance for An UNSTOPPABLE 64-Yard Touchdown!: CFL

Published on October 11, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







The Edmonton Elks continue to pour on the pressure, as Justin Rankin rips off an incredible run to extend their lead.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.