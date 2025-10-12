CFL Edmonton Elks

Justin Rankin Goes the Distance for An UNSTOPPABLE 64-Yard Touchdown!: CFL

Published on October 11, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video


The Edmonton Elks continue to pour on the pressure, as Justin Rankin rips off an incredible run to extend their lead.

Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from October 11, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central