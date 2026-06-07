Justin Rankin EXPLODES for a 63-Yard Catch and Run

Published on June 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Justin Rankin makes the most out of the catch by taking it 63-yards







Canadian Football League Stories from June 6, 2026

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