Justin Rankin EXPLODES for a 63-Yard Catch and Run
Published on June 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
Justin Rankin makes the most out of the catch by taking it 63-yards
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Canadian Football League Stories from June 6, 2026
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