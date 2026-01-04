Justin Graf Is Getting Used to the Bright Lights and Big Crowds

Published on January 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders YouTube Video







Cedar Rapids RoughRiders forward and Harvard commit chats about the adjustment from playing New England Prep hockey







United States Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.