Justin Graf Is Getting Used to the Bright Lights and Big Crowds
Published on January 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders YouTube Video
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders forward and Harvard commit chats about the adjustment from playing New England Prep hockey
Check out the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Stories
- Braiden Scuderi Joins Team USA NTDP U17s for U17 Vierumaki Cup in Finland
- 3 RoughRiders Headed to the World Juniors A Challenge
- PuroClean Military Appreciation Night at the Stable
- Congratulations to Our 2025 RoughRiders Leadership Group
- Hawke Huff Named USHL Defenseman of the Week