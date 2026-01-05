Gamblers Inch Past Bucs 2-1

Published on January 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







West Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (10-14-3-4) fell 2-0 to the Green Bay Gamblers (23-8-2-1) Sunday afternoon at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.

Green Bay forward Oliver McKinney notched both goals for the Gamblers in the second period. Gamblers goalie Leo Henriquez (9-2-0-1) backstopped the win with 19 saves. Bucs goalie Alan Lendak (6-7-0-0) ended the night with a .939 SV%, stopping 31 of 33 shots. The Bucs look ahead to back-to-back matchups against the Youngstown Phantoms at the Covelli Centre this Friday and Saturday.

After a scoreless first, Gamblers forward Oliver McKinney tallied two early second-period goals, the first on the power-play at 3:20 and the second at 6:04, showing Green Bay ahead 2-0 after two periods of play.

A late third-period attempt by Bucs forward Ryan Seelinger extended his point streak to nine games with his 16th goal on the season. Seelinger was fed by forward Owen Tylec in front of the net and found Henriquez' back door. Blake Zielinski also had a hand in the goal that showed a final score of 2-1.

The Bucs look ahead to a weekend in Youngstown as they matchup against the Phantoms this Friday and Saturday night at the Covelli Centre. The Bucs' next home game is Saturday, Jan. 17, as they host a Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. The Bucs will become the Des Moines 6 7s, sporting specialty jerseys for a night full of internet-themed fun! It is also Tito's Saturday, Coors Mug Club 1/2 off beverages and a post-game skate with the players presented by Prairie Meadows. Don't miss out on the action!







United States Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2026

Gamblers Inch Past Bucs 2-1 - Des Moines Buccaneers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.