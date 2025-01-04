Jurie Van Vuuren Returns to LA in 2025

January 4, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Experienced lock Jurie Van Vuuren returns for his sixth season of MLR following an extended break rehabilitation an injured achilles.

Originally from Bloemfontein, Van Vuuren worked his way through the Western Province pathways and up to international opportunities at U20s level for South Africa.

After making his professional debut for the Stormers in Super Rugby in 2014, Van Vuuren plied his trade in his homeland South Africa until making the move to Utah in the MLR in 2020.

Van Vuuren said he felt like he had plenty still to tick off with RFCLA after his first season was disrupted by injury.

Jurie at RFCLA Training Facility in 2024. Photo: RFCLA Media

"I'm excited to be back with RFCLA for another season. I enjoy the people I get to work with every day and the direction we're heading in as a rugby club," he said.

"We have some unfinished business and I'm looking forward to claiming some silverware in 2025."

RFCLA Director of Rugby Stephen Hoiles said Van Vuuren's best was yet to come.

"I coached against a number of years ago and he always created headaches for us. Now, he's become a really experienced MLR player," Hoiles said.

"He had an injury disrupted the 2024 season and he's been back home working on getting himself fit, so we're hoping we can see the best version of him this year.

"Having seen what he's done in the MLR before, whether that's lock or back row, he's always been able to add a physical presence to the games."

