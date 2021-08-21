Jupiter Earns Third Straight Win on Friday Night

The Jupiter Hammerheads earn their third straight win after beating the Lakeland Flying Tigers 7-5 on Friday night. With dogs in attendance for Bark in the Park Night, the Hammerheads put on an offensive show.

After the third inning, the Hammerheads found themselves down 2-0. However, that's when the offense kicked it up a notch. Jupiter scored four runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. Jupiter strung together four straight hits to start the inning. In the offensive frenzy, Tanner Allen and Marcus Chiu would each earn an RBI. Those two would also come around and score courtesy of Davis Bradshaw and Sam Praytor, who picked up his first RBI as a Hammerhead with a single.

The offense had another outburst in the eighth inning as Jupiter tacked on three more runs. A 103.4 MPH double off the wall from Osiris Johnson would score a pair of runs. The California native would score shortly after that as Cody Morrissette drove him home with a single.

Like Thursday's game, Lakeland made it interesting in the ninth inning. A triple and a sacrifice groundout would add two runs to the Flying Tigers total, but it wouldn't be enough to seal the deal.

Jesus E. Sanchez made his first start on the hill since 2017 and earned his sixth win of the season. The righty pitched five innings and struck out a career-high eight batters.

Following Sanchez were Eddy Tavarez and Robinson Martinez. Each worked two innings and struck out two batters. The Jupiter pitching staff struck out 12 Flying Tigers on Friday night.

Everyone in the Jupiter starting lineup reached base, and all but Angeudis Santos earned a hit. Santos walked twice and scored a run in the contest.

Bennett Hostetler continues to shine. The Bozeman, Montana native finished 3-4 and increased his batting average to an impressive .340 as a Hammerhead.

The six-game series between the Flying Tigers and Hammerheads will continue Saturday night. Come out to the ballpark and enjoy another Kids Club day at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm and tickets are still available.

