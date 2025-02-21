Junior Journalism Program Returns for Shuckers' 10th Anniversary Season

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers are excited to announce the return of their Junior Journalism Program ahead of the team's 10 th anniversary season in 2025. The program, which began in 2024, is designed to highlight and promote the best student-led sports journalism on the Coast. Student organizations and individual writers will be invited to media day as credentialed media members and have the opportunity to gain valuable hands-on interview experience with professional players.

Student organizations and individual writers interested in participating in the program are encouraged to email jblake@biloxishuckers.com with a brief description and why they would like to be part of the program for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Carlos Hurtado Jr. became the first student journalist to appear in the Shuckers Monthly Program with a feature story on Brewers prospect Eric Brown Jr.

"I'm thrilled to be able to bring this program back for our 10 th anniversary season," Shuckers Media Relations Manager and Broadcaster Javik Blake said. "Last year, it was incredible to see students like Carlos get hands-on experiences and I'm looking to see the program grow in 2025."

After students attend media day and create their own feature stories, select articles will be highlighted in the Shuckers Monthly program, website and social media. Other student pieces will have the opportunity to be published across various team platforms.

Students highlighted in the Shuckers Monthly Program will be the Shuckers media guest for a game including press box access, pregame recognition and the opportunity to join in on post-game press conferences alongside local media members.

