Jumbo Shrimp's HERO Program Offers Fans Undated Ticket Vouchers, Donation to First Coast Relief Fund, Chance to Win 2021 Trip to Spring Training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are introducing the HERO Program, in which fans can help the club contribute COVID-19 relief while giving themselves a chance to win a 2021 trip to the Miami Marlins' Spring Training. Half of all proceeds will be donated to the First Coast Relief Fund.

The HERO Program (Helping Everyone Recover and Overcome) offers fans two undated ticket vouchers to the Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 season for $10. Each set of vouchers purchased also automatically registers fans into a contest to win a trip to Spring Training in 2021 with the Miami Marlins, the parent club of the Jumbo Shrimp. Half of all proceeds will be contributed to the First Coast Relief Fund as aid to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our role in the Jacksonville community is to provide Affordable Family Fun at 121 Financial Ballpark, but more importantly, to be a leader in positively impacting Duval County, Northeast Florida and their surrounding areas," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "We aspire to return the passion, loyalty and support our fans have given us as we try to navigate through the COVID-19 situation."

To purchase a ticket pack from the HERO Program, fans can visit www.jaxshrimp.com or email the Jumbo Shrimp at info@jaxshrimp.com.

