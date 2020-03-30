Smokies Launch 'Curbside Concessions' Meal Pickup Service

SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that fans can now order their favorite ballpark treats to take home with 'Smokies Curbside Concessions.' Orders can be placed at any time starting today and can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Curbside pickup is available in front of the restaurant located on the third base side of Smokies Stadium.

Fans do not have to leave the comfort of their own vehicles to pick up their food, as they will be provided with a designated phone number to call, and a Smokies Staff Member will deliver their order to their car.

"We created 'Smokies Curbside Concessions' to aid families who would like a hassle-free meal during these difficult times," said Boyd Sports Director of Food & Beverage Chris Franklin. "We might not be playing ball games right now, but we can still make an impact in our community."

Menu options include hot dogs, hamburgers, breaded pork tenderloins, Italian beef, Stouffers Mac & Cheese, Bush's Baked Beans, and many other mains dishes and sides. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.

For more information and to order visit smokiesbaseball.cuteorder.com.

