March 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's next Family Movie Night presented by Publix & Fun 4 First Coast Kids is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 17 at VyStar Ballpark. The club will show a screening of "Wicked" on the high-definition video board, with admission costing just $1 per person at the gate.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Entry will be at the VyStar Ballpark Main Gate, the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza, which is located on Georgia Street directly across from Lot P North. The ballpark's concession stands and the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will also be open. The movie screening will begin at 6 p.m.

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. No chairs will be allowed on the field. However, those wishing to be seated for the movie may sit in seats in the ballpark seating bowl.

Complimentary parking for the Jumbo Shrimp "Wicked" Family Movie Night presented by Publix & Fun 4 First Coast Kids will be located in Lot P.

