Jumbo Shrimp Unveil 2024 Home Game Times

October 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crustacean Nation can now track down to the minute that more Affordable Family Fun at 121 Financial Ballpark returns for the 2024 season presented by FIS, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announced starting times for their 75 home games. The season opener for the Miami Marlins' Triple-A affiliate begins at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, March 29, when the Jumbo Shrimp host the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp's 2024 slate features 50 contests on either Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday. All 11 Thursday games and each of the club's 13 Friday games, respectively, will begin at 7:05 p.m. All 13 Saturday contests feature a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Sunday games in April, May and June at 121 Financial Ballpark commence at 3:05 p.m., with exceptions of May 19 and June 30, which each start at 2:05 p.m. In July and August, Sunday home games will get underway at 5:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp play at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, and 2:05 p.m. on the regular season's final day, Sunday, September 22.

Regular contests from Monday through Wednesday will begin at 7:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp will start at 12:05 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: April 10, May 15 and June 26. The club's game on Tuesday, April 16 initiates at 11:05 a.m. The club will hold their Independence Day Celebration at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3.

A full schedule of home game times is available on www.jaxshrimp.com. Regular gate openings are one hour before scheduled first pitch. Game dates, times and gate openings are subject to change.

The Jumbo Shrimp's full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. Fans can secure tickets to these great dates by booking a season ticket package, mini plan or group outing - beginning at 24 people - by calling the Jumbo Shrimp's front office at 904-358-2846.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 10, 2023

Jumbo Shrimp Unveil 2024 Home Game Times - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.