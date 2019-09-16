Jumbo Shrimp to Host Swing for Your Seats on September 19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are offering fans the chance to win free 2020 season tickets by hitting from the batter's box at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 19 for the club's Swing For Your Seats.

For just $8, fans will receive a hot dog and "beverage" and take five swings in the batter's box at home plate from a pitching machine to try to hit a home run. Successful participants will receive a free season ticket for the 2020 campaign. Those who reach the warning track on a fly will receive a free ticket to the Jumbo Shrimp's Home Opener on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, when the club hosts the Biloxi Shuckers. Concessions will be available during the event.

