Cory Abbott Named Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Year

SEVIERVILLE - The Chicago Cubs today named Single-A South Bend outfielder Brennen Davis and Double-A Tennessee right-handed pitcher Cory Abbott as the organization's Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively.

Davis and Abbott will be honored during an on-field ceremony prior to the Cubs 6:15 p.m. CT game Thursday, September 19, against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

Abbott, 23, went 8-8 with a 3.01 ERA (49 ER/146.2 IP) in 26 starts in his first season at the Double-A level. He led the Southern League in strikeouts (166), games started and innings pitched, and finished fourth in ERA, WHIP (1.12) and opponents' average (.210). He was named a Southern League mid-season All-Star, his first All-Star nod.

Abbott was named Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Month in August, going 3-1 with a 0.98 ERA (4 ER/36.2 IP) in six starts with Tennessee. He struck out 50 batters, walking just nine, and limited opponents to a .107 average (13-for-122). He finished the season with 11-straight starts allowing three-or-fewer hits, including all six starts in August. He led the Southern League in August in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP (0.60), while ranking second in wins, innings pitched and opponents' batting average. He was named Southern League Pitcher of the Week for August 19-25.

Selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Loyola Marymount University (Calif.), Abbott is 16-14 with a 2.84 ERA (87 ER/275.2 IP) in 53-career starts. Abbott was also named Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Month for August of 2018 after going 2-0 with a 0.67 ERA (2 ER/27.0 IP) in five starts with Myrtle Beach. He is ranked as the 16th-best prospect in the Cubs system by MLB Pipeline.

