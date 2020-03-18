Jumbo Shrimp Team Offices to Close to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

March 18, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In order to continue to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will be closing all team administrative offices after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 and transition to a remote workplace. All front office staff members will still be available via phone and email.

Due to the closing of team offices, Season Ticket pickup parties at 121 Financial Ballpark have now been postponed until further notice. Fans with these ticket plans for the 2020 season can contact the Jumbo Shrimp with questions at info@jaxshrimp.com.

Following the guidelines of public health authorities and city and state officials, the team store at 121 Financial Ballpark will continue to use online-only ordering via www.jaxshrimp.com.

"The health and safety of our staff, fans and members of our community is always our top priority, and we know this decision was in the best interest of our employees and community to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "We are disappointed that Opening Day at 121 Financial Ballpark has been delayed, but it is imperative to continue to take the proper precautions against this virus. When baseball does return, we look forward to welcoming fans back to 121 Financial Ballpark and bringing the experience of Affordable Family Fun to Jacksonville."

The Jumbo Shrimp will continue to closely monitor the developments concerning COVID-19 and will continue to give fans the most up-to-date information as it becomes available via www.jaxshrimp.com and through the club's @jaxshrimp social media channels.

