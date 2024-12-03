Jumbo Shrimp Offer Holiday Packs for Gift-Giving Season

December 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are providing the perfect gift and stocking stuffer for the 2024 holiday season.

Fans have the choice of two different holiday packs that feature undated ticket vouchers for the 2025 season, an adjustable Jumbo Shrimp cap and a $25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp VyStar Credit Union Souvenir Store. One holiday pack will include four undated field reserve vouchers for the 2025 season, and $40 in Loaded Value that can be redeemed at any concession stand at the ballpark or the VyStar Credit Souvenir Store.

SANTA PACKAGE ($240 for a dugout reserved 10-pack; $455 for a dugout reserved 20-pack)

Undated dugout reserved (Sections 102-113) ticket vouchers

$25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store

Free Jumbo Shrimp hat

RUDOLPH PACKAGE ($200 for a field reserved flex 10-pack; $375 for a field reserved flex 20-pack)

Undated field reserved (Section 101, 114-117) ticket vouchers ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â

$25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store

Free Jumbo Shrimp hat

ELF PACKAGE ($110)

Four undated field reserved (Section 101, 114-117) ticket vouchers

$40 in loaded value that can be redeemed throughout 121 Financial Ballpark's concession stands and VyStar Credit Union Souvenir Store

