Jumbo Shrimp Offer Holiday Packs for Gift-Giving Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have the perfect gift for the holiday season. Fans have the choice of two different holiday packs that feature undated ticket vouchers for the 2021 season, an adjustable Jumbo Shrimp cap and e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store.

The club's Holiday Packs begin at just $75 and packages include:

ELF PACKAGE ($75)

Six undated ticket vouchers (can be used for any available reserved seat at any 2021 Jumbo Shrimp game)

Jumbo Shrimp hat

$25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store

SANTA PACKAGE ($125)

12 undated ticket vouchers (can be used for any available reserved seat at any 2021 Jumbo Shrimp game)

Jumbo Shrimp hat

$25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store

Fans can purchase Holiday Packs by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. In addition, the club's season tickets, mini-plans and group outings are on sale by calling the club. More information is available on www.jaxshrimp.com.

