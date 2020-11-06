Jumbo Shrimp Introduce Specialty License Tag, Bobblehead Specials for Anniversary Celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As part of the club's four-year anniversary celebration since their historic name change, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are introducing several specials for the 2021 season and announcing the release of a brand-new Jumbo Shrimp specialty license plate in partnership with the St. Johns Riverkeeper.

Broken into three tiers, the Jumbo Shrimp's anniversary celebration allows fans to put down a deposit on 2021 season tickets, mini plans, suites or group outings to receive either a Hands of Stone (Garrett) Bobblehead presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & RJ Young or The Ocean Called... George Costanza Bobblehead presented by 121 Financial Credit Union and Florida specialty Jumbo Shrimp license plate. The tiers are as follows:

Jumbo Shrimp specialty Florida license plate in partnership with the St. Johns Riverkeeper ($36.75)

Proceeds from the sale of this specialty tag will be utilized by the St. Johns Riverkeeper for the purpose of fulfilling its mission to protect and restore the health of the St. Johns River. The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to work with the Riverkeeper to protect the river that flows, not only, through the heart of our city but also the heart of our logo.

Jumbo Shrimp Home Run Package (Requires $100 deposit)

Fans who place a $100 deposit on season tickets, mini plans, suites or group outings will receive a Hands of Stone (Garrett) Bobblehead presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & RJ Young. Bobbleheads are available while supplies last. Bobbleheads may be picked up from 121 Financial Ballpark beginning Monday, November 15 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on business days or on Saturday, December 5, from 3-7 p.m. Bobbleheads may also be shipped for a $10 surcharge.

Jumbo Shrimp All-Star Package (Requires $250 deposit)

Fans who place a $250 deposit on season tickets, mini plans, suites or group outings will receive a The Ocean Called... George Costanza Bobblehead presented by 121 Financial Credit Union. Package includes a free Jumbo Shrimp specialty Florida license plate. Bobbleheads are available while supplies last. Bobbleheads may be picked up from 121 Financial Ballpark beginning Monday, November 15 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on business days or on Saturday, December 5, from 3-7 p.m. Bobbleheads may also be shipped for a $10 surcharge.

Packages and specialty tag vouchers may be purchased by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. The Jumbo Shrimp are the first minor league team in the state of Florida to introduce a specialty license plate.

"We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Jumbo Shrimp to protect one of our community's greatest natural resources: the St. Johns River," said St. Johns Riverkeeper executive director Jimmy Orth. "With support from the license plate proceeds and the Jumbo Shrimp, St. Johns Riverkeeper can continue to provide our river with a voice and ensure that future generations are able to enjoy a clean and healthy St. Johns."

In order for production of the Jumbo Shrimp specialty plate to begin, 3,000 customers must commit to purchasing the plate before it goes into production. This is accomplished by a pre-sale voucher that indicates you promise to purchase the plate. Purchasing a voucher not only shows your support for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the St. Johns Riverkeeper but it also ensures the plate will go into production as soon as possible.

The Duval County Tax Collector, in partnership with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, is offering specialty tag vouchers through www.jaxshrimp.com and in person at any Duval County Tax Collector office. Vouchers can be purchased for yourself or as a gift for any other Florida resident.

Once the Jumbo Shrimp specialty plate vouchers have reached 3,000 sold and arrive in the Duval County Tax Collectors Office, they will be processed in the order the deposits were made. The Tax Collector will then collect any additional fees, if required, and arrange for pickup or mailing of the plate.

All Tax Collector offices in Duval County are open to walk-in customers. The full reopening means that customers can now visit in person as a walk-in (wait times vary) or by visiting www.duvaltaxcollect.net where they can make an appointment or "Join the Line" virtually and wait wherever they choose until summoned to the tax collector's office by text message.

