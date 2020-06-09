Jumbo Shrimp Introduce Friday Night Frights Horror Movie Series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 121 Financial Ballpark might be spooky for fans to visit on the last Friday of June, July and August, respectively, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are introducing their Friday Night Frights horror movie series.

The Jumbo Shrimp will screen "Night of the Living Dead" on Friday, June 26, "Creature from the Black Lagoon," a horror movie filmed in Jacksonville, on Friday, July 31 and "Plan 9 From Outer Space" on Friday, August 28 on the high-definition video board. Gates to each event will open at 8 p.m. and the movies will begin at 9 p.m.

The Jumbo Shrimp are capping capacity at 500 attendees, who will be placed in socially-distanced squares on the field.

Field seating is currently available with the following prices and maximum grouping increments: Two-Person Square (8 ft. x 8 ft. space for up to two guests - $12); Family Four Square (10 ft. x 10 ft. space up to four guests - $24); Family Six Square (15 ft. x 15 ft. space up to six guests - $36); Group of Eight Square (20 ft. x 20 ft. space up to eight guests - $48). Squares are currently available to purchase at jaxshrimp.com. Squares are extremely limited and must be pre-purchased. There will be no walk-up sales. Exact seating location will be assigned upon arrival; all members of parties must arrive together.

In accordance with guidelines set by city and state health authorities, the Jumbo Shrimp have created the following protocols to ensure safety for all attendees at 121 Financial Ballpark:

TICKETS

Tickets for Friday Night Frights squares must be either printed in advance or displayed on a mobile device. There will be no Will Call and no on-site ticket purchases. In order to access the ballpark, guests will need to present their ticket at their designated entry point and have all members of their party together at time of entry. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Jumbo Shrimp Box Office, and must be purchased online.

PARKING & ENTRY

Parking Lot Z has been designated as the parking for this event, parking in Lot Z will be FREE for movie night attendees. All guests will enter 121 Financial Ballpark via the Third Base Gate, on A. Philip Randolph directly across from the arena. Upon entry guests will receive their Family Square location and be escorted to their seating location.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. However, no chairs will be permitted to be brought into the ballpark. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted. 121 Financial Ballpark concessions will be available for purchase and also cashless, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. This event will have a LIMITED BAG policy (limiting bags to personal sized purses and diaper bags, both subject to search). Wheelchairs, wagons, and strollers are all welcome, but subject to search upon entry.

All Jumbo Shrimp staff will be wearing face coverings, and guests are also strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

