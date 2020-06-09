Blue Wahoos to Host Father's Day Movie & Fireworks Night on Saturday, June 20

A Movie Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium, home of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will welcome fathers to the ballpark on Saturday, June 20 for a special Father's Day Movie & Fireworks Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium featuring a showing of the baseball classic Field of Dreams with a post-movie fireworks show. Gates will open to the general public at 6:00 PM, and the movie will start at 7:00 PM. General admission tickets are $5.

The Blue Wahoos are also offering special Father's Day Toss Packages, giving families early access to the stadium to play catch on the field. The package includes early entry (5:30 PM) for catch on the field from 5:30-6:00 PM, a Blue Wahoos baseball, ballpark meals (hotdog, chips, and drink), and admission to the movie and fireworks. A four-person Father's Day Toss Package is $50 and a two-person package is $30.

During the movie and fireworks show, guests will have the opportunity to sit on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium to watch the movie on the stadium's videoboard. No group larger than 10 people will be permitted to sit together and all separate groups will be required to sit a minimum of six feet apart in accordance with local and state physical distancing guidelines.

Grab-and-go style concessions will be available during the event at multiple points throughout the stadium. The Bait & Tackle Team Store will also be open offering Blue Wahoos apparel and glow-in-the-dark merchandise.

No chairs or outside food or drink will be permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket for their group to sit on. Fans will also have the option to sit in the stadium's stands.

Guest safety remains top priority for the team. All Blue Wahoos staff are required to wear face masks and gloves while on ballpark property, and all staff members have their temperature taken daily before being admitted to the stadium. Staff will be in place throughout the event to ensure guests practice physical distancing while enjoying the movie and fireworks.

The community movie and fireworks night has been made possible thanks to the support of Covenant Care, Hill-Kelly Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, WEAR TV, and Pen Air Federal Credit Union.

