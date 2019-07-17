Jumbo Shrimp Head into Final Games of Seafood Buffet Rivalry Series

July 17, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will navigate through the final 15 games of the inaugural Seafood Buffett Rivalry Series, hosting the Biloxi Shuckers from July 22-26 and Pensacola Blue Wahoos from July 27-31 at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

The Jumbo Shrimp's 8-17 (.320) mark against the Shuckers and Blue Wahoos currently places last in the round-robin competition that lasts throughout the 2019 season. Biloxi's 18-12 (.600) record is a narrow edge for the Shuckers at the moment over Pensacola's 19-16 (.543) mark. The winning team will receive one pound of seafood from each of the losing squads.

The Seafood Buffett Rivalry Series features 60 games between the three clubs through the duration of the 2019 season.

Jacksonville's 10-game homestand from July 22-31 begins on Monday with a 7:05 p.m. contest against Biloxi. On Breakfast in Bed Night, breakfast favorites like bacon, sausage, waffles and more will be available at the All-American Jax concession stand. In addition, two lucky fans will get to watch the game from a bed while eating breakfast for dinner. Mission House will be raising funds through ticket sales and the Launch-A-Ball promotion on a VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins At Home. VyStar Credit Union Members can also get a buy-one, get-one-free ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office.

Tickets for the entire homestand are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville box office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.