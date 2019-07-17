Homestand Highlights: July 18-21 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

July 17, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves have just four home games remaining in July and will take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, July 18-21 at Trustmark Park. The homestand features Bark in the Park, Thirsty Thursday, Ole Miss Night, Floppy Cap and Team Photo Giveaway, Princess Night and Post-Game Fireworks!

What's Chop'n

Mississippi Braves outfielder Drew Waters continues to be on pace to set a new Mississippi Braves single-season hits record. The 20-year-old outfielder is second in Minor League Baseball with 122 hits and is on pace for 180 which would blow past the M-Braves record of 148 set by Ernesto Mejia in 2011 and Dustin Peterson in 2016. He has four, four-hit games this season, and a league-best 35 multi-hit games. The league record for hits in a season is 187, set in 1981, by Chattanooga's (CLE) Kevin Rhomberg.

Who to Watch:

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos roster features six of the Minnesota Twins top 30 prospects: OF Alex Kirilloff (2), OF Trevor Larnach (4), RHP Jorge Alcala (19), RHP Griffin Jax (23), Ben Rortvedt (24) and INF/OF Travis Blankenhorn (IL, 28), Larnach joins Wahoos - Minnesota's 2018 first-round selection, Trevor Larnach has been promoted to Pensacola and will make his Double-A debut in this series. Larnach was the 20th overall selection in the 2018 draft out of Oregon State.

The M-Braves roster features ten of the Atlanta Braves' top 30 prospects: OF Cristian Pache (1), RHP Ian Anderson (3), OF Drew Waters (4), C William Contreras (6), LHP Joey Wentz (9), LHP Kyle Muller (10), OF Greyson Jenista (12), LHP Tucker Davidson (18), RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (22) and INF Ray-Patrick Didder (26).

Prospect rankings according to MLBPipeline.com

Thursday, July 18 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday - 16 oz. domestic beer and 16 oz. fountain drinks will be $2 each.

Bark in the Park - Yes, Bark in the Park on a Thursday! Thanks to Camp Bow Wow, bring your pup for free and enjoy the game from anywhere in the ballpark.

M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments - Join us on Thursdays this season for M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments presented by Central MS Corn-Hole & Good Times! Every Thirsty Thursday at Trustmark Park (13 of them) we'll have competitive tournaments outside the Farm Bureau Grill on the right-field concourse starting at 6:00 pm. Great cash & prizes to winners! $5 entry per player.

Ole Miss Night - Wear your Ole Miss attire and receive a $5 Field Level Ticket at the box office

Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Tucker Davidson (3-6, 2.23) vs. RHP Randy Dobnak (4-1, 2.76)

Friday, July 19 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

M-Braves Floppy Cap Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans will receive an M-Braves Floppy Cap, presented By Xfinity.

Dash For Cash - $1,000 in cash will be spread out in the outfield, and 10 lucky fans will have 1 minute to collect as much cash as possible.

Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited to run the bases after the game.

Free Fist Bump - As part of our Fan Friday promotion, every fan coming through the gates will receive a FREE FIST BUMP from an M-Braves representative.

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Ian Anderson (6-5, 2.91) vs. LHP Charlie Barnes (2-2, 3.40)

Saturday, July 20 vs. Pensacola | 6:05 pm | Gates Open at 5:00 pm

Princess Night - "Do you want to build a Snowman?" Dress like your favorite Princess on a special Daddy/Daughter Date Night. The night will begin with a Princess Parade around the warning track.

Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza - A Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza will light up the sky above Trustmark Park after the game.

Scout Campout Night - Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, leaders, family & friends are invited to attend. An overnight campout will take place on the field with movie being shown on the videoboard. Contact Jacob Lord at Jacob.lord@braves.com to reserve your spot. All groups must register in advance for the campout.

Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Joey Wentz (4-7, 4.34) vs. RHP Jorge Alcala (5-6, 6.15)

Sunday, July 21 vs. Pensacola | 5:05 pm | Gates Open at 4:00 pm

Mugshots Sunday Family Fun Day - Take advantage of a ticket deal and bring out the entire family. Receive (1) Dugout Level seat, (1) hot dog, (1) 16 oz fountain soda, (1) small popcorn, (1) M-Braves cap, and (1) FREE Fun Zone wristband FOR ONLY $18. Additional tickets with extras are $18 each. (AVAILABLE AT THE BOX OFFICE ONLY).

Team Photo Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2019 Team Photo, presented By Delta Technical College

Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited run the bases like the M-Braves after the game!

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (2-5, 3.83) vs. RHP Griffin Jax (3-3, 2.53)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.