Homestand Highlights: July 18-21 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos
July 17, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release
PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves have just four home games remaining in July and will take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, July 18-21 at Trustmark Park. The homestand features Bark in the Park, Thirsty Thursday, Ole Miss Night, Floppy Cap and Team Photo Giveaway, Princess Night and Post-Game Fireworks!
What's Chop'n
Mississippi Braves outfielder Drew Waters continues to be on pace to set a new Mississippi Braves single-season hits record. The 20-year-old outfielder is second in Minor League Baseball with 122 hits and is on pace for 180 which would blow past the M-Braves record of 148 set by Ernesto Mejia in 2011 and Dustin Peterson in 2016. He has four, four-hit games this season, and a league-best 35 multi-hit games. The league record for hits in a season is 187, set in 1981, by Chattanooga's (CLE) Kevin Rhomberg.
Who to Watch:
The Pensacola Blue Wahoos roster features six of the Minnesota Twins top 30 prospects: OF Alex Kirilloff (2), OF Trevor Larnach (4), RHP Jorge Alcala (19), RHP Griffin Jax (23), Ben Rortvedt (24) and INF/OF Travis Blankenhorn (IL, 28), Larnach joins Wahoos - Minnesota's 2018 first-round selection, Trevor Larnach has been promoted to Pensacola and will make his Double-A debut in this series. Larnach was the 20th overall selection in the 2018 draft out of Oregon State.
The M-Braves roster features ten of the Atlanta Braves' top 30 prospects: OF Cristian Pache (1), RHP Ian Anderson (3), OF Drew Waters (4), C William Contreras (6), LHP Joey Wentz (9), LHP Kyle Muller (10), OF Greyson Jenista (12), LHP Tucker Davidson (18), RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (22) and INF Ray-Patrick Didder (26).
Prospect rankings according to MLBPipeline.com
Thursday, July 18 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm
Thirsty Thursday - 16 oz. domestic beer and 16 oz. fountain drinks will be $2 each.
Bark in the Park - Yes, Bark in the Park on a Thursday! Thanks to Camp Bow Wow, bring your pup for free and enjoy the game from anywhere in the ballpark.
M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments - Join us on Thursdays this season for M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments presented by Central MS Corn-Hole & Good Times! Every Thirsty Thursday at Trustmark Park (13 of them) we'll have competitive tournaments outside the Farm Bureau Grill on the right-field concourse starting at 6:00 pm. Great cash & prizes to winners! $5 entry per player.
Ole Miss Night - Wear your Ole Miss attire and receive a $5 Field Level Ticket at the box office
Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Tucker Davidson (3-6, 2.23) vs. RHP Randy Dobnak (4-1, 2.76)
Friday, July 19 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm
M-Braves Floppy Cap Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans will receive an M-Braves Floppy Cap, presented By Xfinity.
Dash For Cash - $1,000 in cash will be spread out in the outfield, and 10 lucky fans will have 1 minute to collect as much cash as possible.
Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited to run the bases after the game.
Free Fist Bump - As part of our Fan Friday promotion, every fan coming through the gates will receive a FREE FIST BUMP from an M-Braves representative.
Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Ian Anderson (6-5, 2.91) vs. LHP Charlie Barnes (2-2, 3.40)
Saturday, July 20 vs. Pensacola | 6:05 pm | Gates Open at 5:00 pm
Princess Night - "Do you want to build a Snowman?" Dress like your favorite Princess on a special Daddy/Daughter Date Night. The night will begin with a Princess Parade around the warning track.
Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza - A Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza will light up the sky above Trustmark Park after the game.
Scout Campout Night - Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, leaders, family & friends are invited to attend. An overnight campout will take place on the field with movie being shown on the videoboard. Contact Jacob Lord at Jacob.lord@braves.com to reserve your spot. All groups must register in advance for the campout.
Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Joey Wentz (4-7, 4.34) vs. RHP Jorge Alcala (5-6, 6.15)
Sunday, July 21 vs. Pensacola | 5:05 pm | Gates Open at 4:00 pm
Mugshots Sunday Family Fun Day - Take advantage of a ticket deal and bring out the entire family. Receive (1) Dugout Level seat, (1) hot dog, (1) 16 oz fountain soda, (1) small popcorn, (1) M-Braves cap, and (1) FREE Fun Zone wristband FOR ONLY $18. Additional tickets with extras are $18 each. (AVAILABLE AT THE BOX OFFICE ONLY).
Team Photo Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2019 Team Photo, presented By Delta Technical College
Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited run the bases like the M-Braves after the game!
Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (2-5, 3.83) vs. RHP Griffin Jax (3-3, 2.53)
