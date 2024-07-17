Jumbo Shrimp Continue 2024 Publix Family Movie Night Calendar on September 7 with "Paw Patrol: the Mighty Movie

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's third Publix Family Movie Night presented by Publix & Fun 4 First Coast Kids in the 2024 calendar year is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 7 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The club will show a screening of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie on the high-definition video board, with admission costing just $1 per person at the gate.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with kids' activities including face painting. The ballpark's concession stands and the VyStar Souvenir Store will also be open. The movie screening will begin at 7 p.m. Kids are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Paw Patrol character for a pre-movie costume parade. Those wishing to participate in the costume parade should plan to be at the ballpark by 6:00 p.m. with the parade beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. No chairs will be allowed on the field. However, those wishing to be seated for the movie may sit in seats in the ballpark seating bowl.

Parking for Family Movie Night will be located in Lot P. To RSVP to the event, please visit the Jumbo Shrimp's Family Movie Night Facebook event. Those who RSVP will be automatically entered to win raffle prizes that will be given away prior to the start of the movie.

Family Movie Night is a cashless event. Fans who do bring cash will be able to easily and securely deposit cash and use a debit card with 121 Financial Ballpark's new Reverse ATM Technology, which will be situated on the main concourse behind home plate.

