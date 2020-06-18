Jumbo Shrimp Bingo Night Set for Saturday, June 27

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are bringing a socially-distanced and cashless Bingo Night to 121 Financial Ballpark, set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 27.

For just $10, fans will receive one beer and 10 Bingo cards - one card for each game played. Additional Bingo card books may be purchased on-site for $5 while supplies last. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with the first Bingo game beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase entry in advance, fans may call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or visit www.jaxshrimp.com.

Free parking is available in the grass lot behind the video board, with entry to the ballpark at the videoboard. Entry is cashless. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted. 121 Financial Ballpark concessions will be available for purchase and also cashless, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. The Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will also be open for card payment options.

The following prizes will be awarded to winners of the 10 Bingo Night games, with the grand prize being a private two-hour batting practice at 121 Financial Ballpark for 10 people:

1: (Straight Line) Ronnie Van Zant Bobblehead & Hat

2: (X) Jumbo Shrimp Jersey

3: (Four Corners) Set of Four - Jumbo Shrimp/Bold City Pint Glasses & Four Beers

4: (Baseball Diamond) Florida Man Bobblehead & Hat

5: (Straight Line) Two Jumbo Shrimp Ramen Pillows

6: (Four Corners) Set of Four - Jumbo Shrimp/Bold City Pint Glasses & Four Beers

7: (X) Ronnie Van Zant Bobblehead & Hat

8: (Baseball Diamond) Two Jumbo Shrimp Neck Pillows

9: (X) Jumbo Shrimp Jersey

10: (Black Out) Private Two-Hour Batting Practice for 10 people

All Jumbo Shrimp staff will be wearing face coverings, and guests are also strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

