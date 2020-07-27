Jumbo Shrimp Alumni Neidert, Vesia Make MLB Debuts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Nick Neidert and left-hander Alex Vesia each made their major league debuts for the Miami Marlins on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Neidert and Vesia are the 48th and 49th players, respectively, to have played for the Jumbo Shrimp and also in the major leagues.

In Miami's 7-1 loss to the Phillies, Neidert worked 2.1 scoreless innings, ceding one hit and one walk, while Vesia yielded two runs on one hit in 0.2 frames.

A second-round pick in the 2015 draft by the Seattle Mariners out of Peachtree Ridge High School (Suwanee, Ga.), Neidert was traded to the Marlins in the December 2017 deal that sent infielder/outfielder Dee Gordon to the Mariners. Neidert's first season in Miami's organization came with Jacksonville in 2018. The right-hander went 12-7 with a 3.24 ERA in 152.2 innings over 26 starts for the Jumbo Shrimp, striking out 154 batters against 31 walks to earn Southern League Midseason All-Star honors.

In an injury-shortened 2019 season, Neidert posted a 3-5 record and 4.67 ERA in 13 starts totaling 54.0 frames between Triple-A New Orleans, High-A Jupiter and the Rookie-level GCL Marlins. Following the minor league campaign, Neidert was named an All-Star in the Arizona Fall League for the Salt River Rafters after registering a 2-0 record and 1.25 ERA in 21.2 innings. He whiffed 19 against just two walks.

Vesia was drafted by Miami in the 17th round of the 2018 draft out of California State, East Bay. After recording a 2.56 ERA in 31.2 innings with Low-A Clinton and 1.93 mark with Jupiter to start the 2019 campaign, Vesia was assigned to Jacksonville on August 1. The southpaw concluded the campaign without allowing a run for the Jumbo Shrimp, fanning 25 against only one walk and eight hits against in 16.1 frames. Vesia followed up that performance by being named an All-Star in the Arizona Fall League for Salt River in 2019, firing 10.1 shutout innings of four-hit ball with 16 strikeouts and two free passes.

