Julie Allemand Records Her First Career Triple-Double: Milestones Week

Published on November 13, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







JULIE ALLEMAND DID THAT

She recorded the first triple-double of her career against the Sun on August 8:

10 PTS | 11 AST | 10 REB

#WNBAMilestonesWeek







