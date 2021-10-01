Jr. Hat Tricks Teams Drop Eventful Contests

LEWISTON, ME - The Hat Tricks opened up their NAHL Eastern Division road schedule on Friday and could not string together enough pressure to best the Maine Nordiques, and ultimately fell 4-3.

Neither team scored consecutive goals through two periods, trading goals until Maine made it 4-2 early in the third.

Maine was paced by big nights from several players. Aidan Connolly put together a two-goal, three-point night, Tyler Gaulin accumulated four assists in a career-best night for him, and Ignat Belov notched a goal and an assist.

Danbury got a first-period goal from Ben Biester (2), who cashed in on a shorthanded opportunity. Then the newest Hat Trick, Hunter Young (4), scored in the second for his first goal with Hat City. The third and final Hat Tricks goal was scored by Andrew Eberling who took a pass on a two-on-one and roofed it, to make the score 4-3 in the third.

"I was impressed with our guys, it was another resilient effort for us but we have to find a way to swing these one-goal games in our favor," said Head Coach Billy McCreary. "Details are key and they executed a few more than we did tonight. That's the bottom line."

Danbury sent out first-year netminder Adam Johnson to battle the reigning Eastern Conference Champion Maine Nordiques. Johnson was solid on the night, amassing 25 saves on 29 shots but took the hard-luck loss for the Hat Tricks.

Danbury will be back in action on Saturday in Maine as they look to split with the Nordiques at 7:00 pm from Lewiston.

NA3HL Jr. Hat Tricks Drop High-Scoring Affair

In an eventful, high-scoring game between the Long Beach Sharks and the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks, Daniel Khatib, Nikita Kovalev and Elijah Devereaux filled the score box. The trio combined for five goals and two assists for the Hat Tricks.

Khatib led the team offensively, scoring two goals and notching an assist. One of his goals came on the power play for his team-leading third power-play goal of the season. He also leads the team in total goals with seven.

Kovalev also netted two goals in the game, giving him four for the season. Kovalev started the scoring by stealing a puck at the circle and firing it top-shelf to get the Hat Tricks' offense going.

The Sharks were led by forward Dylan Harbour, who netted a hat trick in the contest. Christopher Barnard added two goals for the Sharks.

Devereaux scored a beautiful short-handed goal during the second period by beating the Long Beach goaltender Ryo Murakami with a short-side shot from a sharp angle on the rush. He added an assist in the first period as well.

The game went into the first intermission tied at two, but a five-goal second period for the Sharks ended up sinking the Hat Tricks on Friday night. The Hat Tricks scored twice in the second with Devereaux and Khatib, but the comeback was stymied by the Sharks' five goals.

Antonio Felidi added a late goal with a power move from the corner on his backhand. He's now scored in back-to-back games.

The Jr. Hat Tricks return to the ice this Sunday, Oct. 3, hosting the Bay State Bobcats at 7 p.m. in Danbury Arena.

