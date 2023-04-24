JP France Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys RHP JP France has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 17 through 23, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday. Highlights of France's outing on Saturday night can be found here.

France appeared in one game during the week, pitching on Saturday, April 22 at Constellation Field against the Las Vegas Aviators. Across five innings, France allowed just one base runner on a single in the seventh, but immediately erased him with a double play. As a result, the 28-year-old right-hander faced the minimum 15 batters over five shutout innings, striking out six to help the Space Cowboys secure a 5-1 victory over Las Vegas.

During his outing, France threw 60 pitches, 40 of them for strikes, generating nine swings and misses. In his last two outings, France has faced two over the minimum, throwing 10.0 innings and surrendering just one hit and one walk with 13 strikeouts.

This is the third career Pitcher of the Week honor for France and third at the Triple-A level. He was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week with Sugar Land for the week of August 29 in 2021 and also took home the award for the week of July 17 in 2022. Additionally, France was recognized as the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for July of 2021 with Sugar Land. Selected by the Houston Astros in the 14th round of the 2018 draft out of Mississippi State University, France was added to the Astros' 40-man roster in November of 2022.

Following an off day on Monday, the Space Cowboys begin a two-week road trip with a six-game series against the Reno Aces starting on Tuesday night. RHP Austin Hansen is set to start the opener while Reno has not named a starter for an 8:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

