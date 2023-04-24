Aces to Host Sugar Land Space Cowboys for First Time Ever Starting Tuesday

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces are set to host the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for the first time ever at Greater Nevada Field starting tomorrow, April 24th. Sugar Land, the Triple-A Affiliate of the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros, joined the Pacific Coast League in 2021 after playing in unaffiliated ball since 2012 as the Skeeters. Here's what fans can expect when they head to the ballpark:

Special Events

Signed Mystery Ball Fundraiser with proceeds going to local charities, Saturday, April 29th. First Pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Fans can purchase a signed mystery ball (1) for $10, or three (3) for $25 at the top of Section 110 while supplies last.

Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00 and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00

Wild Wednesdays presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Thursday Thursdays presented by KBUL 98.1 FM - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light or $4.00 Aceball drafts.

Family Sundays presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

