José Torres Collects Low-A Southeast Player of the Month Honors

October 5, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Daytona Tortugas SS José Torres has been named the Low-A Southeast Player of the Month for September. The 22-year-old is the third Daytona player to be honored with a monthly award this season. RHP James Proctor was named the league's Pitcher of the Month for May and RHP Bryce Bonnin did the same in July.

Torres is the first Tortugas position player to receive a monthly award since Shed Long Jr. earned Florida State League Player of the Month honors in May of 2017. It is the fourth monthly honor for the Tortugas since the franchise was rebranded in 2015.

Over 16 games, the right-handed swinger slashed .404/.446/.684 with a 1.130 OPS. Torres scored nine runs and collected nine extra-base hits, two home runs, 14 RBI, and five stolen bases in the final month of the campaign.

During September, the Towson, Md. resident was tied for the league-lead in triples (3). Additionally, Torres was second in batting average (.404), slugging percentage (.684), hits (23), and total bases (39), third in RBI (14), on-base percentage (.446), OPS (1.130), and extra-base hits (9), and tied for fourth in stolen bases (5).

José was also recognized as Low-A Southeast Player of the Week for the final week of the season on September 20. For the week, Torres collected a Low-A Southeast-leading total in RBI (8), slugging percentage (.913), OPS (1.353), hits (10), extra-base hits (5), and total bases (21), in addition to being tied for first in triples (2) and home runs (2). Against the Palm Beach Cardinals, he was also second in batting average (.435), tied for fourth in runs (5), and tied for seventh in on-base percentage (.440).

After making his Tortugas debut on August 18 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Torres was tied for second in Low-A Southeast in total bases (54). The Reds' No. 22 prospect per MLB.com was also tied for third in triples (3), fourth in batting average (.337), OPS (.952), hits (32), fifth in slugging percentage (.538), and ninth in RBI (17).

Torres finished his first professional season after being selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the third round (89th overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of North Carolina State University.

2022 season tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172, or by visiting the team offices at 110 East Orange Ave. in downtown Daytona Beach.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from October 5, 2021

José Torres Collects Low-A Southeast Player of the Month Honors - Daytona Tortugas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.