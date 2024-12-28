Sports stats



Toronto Rock

Josh Dawick vs. OTT Hero HL

December 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video


Josh Dawick is still fire!

He leads the Toronto Rock with 4G, 3A in a close one-goal Battle of Ontario loss Saturday night.

Check out the Toronto Rock Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from December 28, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Toronto Rock Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central