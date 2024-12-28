Josh Dawick vs. OTT Hero HL
December 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video
Josh Dawick is still fire!
He leads the Toronto Rock with 4G, 3A in a close one-goal Battle of Ontario loss Saturday night.
Check out the Toronto Rock Statistics
