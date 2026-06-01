Josh Caron Earns NWL Player of the Week Honors

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Catcher Josh Caron has been named the Northwest League Player of the Week.

Caron put together an outstanding week against the Hillsboro Hops, batting .324 (11-for-34) with five extra-base hits. He also drove in eight runs and crossed the plate seven times during the six-game series.

For the season, Caron ranks among the Northwest League leaders, sitting third in slugging percentage (.531) while ranking fourth in both home runs (9) and RBI (34).

The weekly honor is the first of the season for Caron.

Caron was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the fourth round of the 2024 MLB Draft with the No. 121 overall pick out of the University of Nebraska. He began his professional career that summer appearing in 13 games with the Modesto Nuts where he hit .277 (13-47)

Previous 2026 AquaSox Player of the Week Winners

Week 4 (April 20-26): Felnin Celesten

Week 5 (April 27-May 3): Felnin Celesten

Week 9 (May 25-31): Josh Caron

Previous 2026 AquaSox Pitcher of the Week Winners

Week 4 (April 20-26): Felnin Celesten







Northwest League Stories from June 1, 2026

Josh Caron Earns NWL Player of the Week Honors - Everett AquaSox

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