Joseph Rosa Named Player of the Month by the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball

GASTONIA, N.C. - Joseph Rosa, infielder for the Gastonia Honey Hunters, has been named the Player of the Month by the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. This is Rosa's first season with the Honey Hunters.

Rosa batted .389 for April with four homeruns and 13 RBI. He led the number of homeruns and is tied for the lead at 13 RBI. Joseph Rosa was an essential part of leading the team to an 8-1 record for the month of April.

"Rosa has been an integral part of the hot start for the Honey Hunters. From timely hits to diving plays, he has done it all. We are proud to have him as a part of the Gastonia Honey Hunters and we know he has an amazing career ahead of him." says Brady Salisbury, Assistant General Manager of the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

During his baseball career, Rosa's highest level is Triple-A playing for the Tacoma Rainiers, an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. In 2021, Rosa achieved 43 RBI, 51 runs and nine homeruns.

The Gastonia Honey Hunters next game is Wednesday, May 4 against the York Revolution in York, Pennsylvania. They will be back home on Tuesday, May 17 playing the South Maryland Blue Crabs at CaroMont Health Park.

