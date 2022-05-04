Atlantic League Names Players of the Month for April

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today named its Player and Pitcher of the Month for April. Gastonia second baseman Joseph Rosa was named the Player of the Month and High Point righthander Brady Lail earned the Pitcher of the Month award.

Rosa, 25, has been the most impactful bat in the Honey Hunters' line-up in 2022 and led the club to a league-best 9-1 record. Rosa is hitting .375 and is tied for second in the Atlantic League with 14 RBI and tied for third with four home runs. In addition, the New York native is sixth in the league in batting average (.375), sixth in slugging percentage (.750), third in OPS (1.218) and third with 15 base hits. Rosa has collected at least one hit in nine of Gastonia's 10 games and has multiple hits in four games and multiple RBI in four contests.

Lail, 28, is in his first year with the High Point Rockers and went 1-1 in two starts with a 0.69 earned run average. He ranks third in the Atlantic League in strikeouts (15) and innings pitched (13) while holding a 0.69 WHIP (walks/hits per inning) while limiting opponents to a .170 batting average. Lail threw six innings and allowed just one unearned run while striking out six vs. Kentucky on April 23. He tossed seven innings against Charleston on April 29, allowing three hits and one run while striking out nine.

"Both Joseph and Brady have been instrumental in their team's early success this season," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "Their performances stood out among the many outstanding players we have in the Atlantic League this year."

