Jose Trevino Headlines South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet

CORPUS CHRISTI - Following a two-year hiatus, the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet returns with 2022 American League All-Star and Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner Jose Trevino as the featured speaker.

Whataburger presents the 17th edition of the banquet, hosted Thursday, January 26 at the Omni Hotel in Corpus Christi. Doors open at 6 PM and reserved seats are priced at $65. Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) or visit the Whataburger Field Box Office for tickets.

Career Year

Trevino made his first All-Star team in his initial campaign with the New York Yankees, recording career-highs in games (115), runs scored (39), hits (83), home runs (11) and RBIs (43). The Coastal Bend native and John Paul II graduate led Major League Baseball with 21 defensive runs saved, while logging a 3.09 catcher's ERA, third lowest in the Majors. His 33% caught-stealing rate tied for first among American League backstops.

Trevino, who joins Elston Howard (1963-64) and Thurman Munson (1973-75) as Yankees catchers to win a Gold Glove, played in seven of New York's nine postseason games. The American League East Division winner lost to the eventual World Series Champion Houston Astros in the ALCS.

Community Leader

Since 2017, Trevino's Toy Drive has collected toys and monetary donations for families in need during the holidays. A Roberto Clemente Award nominee for both the Yankees (2022) and Texas Rangers (2021), the 30-year-old also champions Special Hearts in the Arts, a Corpus Christi nonprofit focused on providing fine arts classes for individuals with special needs. Last weekend, Trevino treated the Uvalde Little League team to a VIP experience at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio.

Banquet Vet

Trevino last appeared at the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet in 2018, being tabbed the '17 Mike Adams South Texas Pro Player of the Year after earning a second consecutive MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The John Paul II Centurion was also honored by the Hooks as a member of the 2011 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team.

