Jose Mayorga Named New Manager of the Dunedin Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced the on-field coaching staff for the Dunedin Blue Jays 2024 season. Jose Mayorga will be the Dunedin Blue Jays' Manager for the upcoming season. Matt von Roemer joins the team as the Dunedin Bench Coach and Nash Knight as the Hitting Coach. The team brings back Cory Riordan as the Pitching Coach, Yoel Hernandez as Bullpen Coach, and Petr Stribrcky as the Development Coach, all are returning to their roles from the 2023 season. The on-field support staff brings Luke Greene as the team's Head Athletic Trainer, Kristen Brooks coming in as the Assistant Athletic Trainer, Joseph Cardona returning as Strength and Conditioning Coach, Stephanie Tavel in Nutrition, and Samuel Schneider as the Technology Assistant.

Jose Mayorga served as Bench Coach for the Vancouver Canadians in 2018 and the FCL Blue Jays in 2021 then went on to manage the FCL Blue Jays for the 2022 and 2023 season. In the 2022 and 2023 off-seasons, Mayorga has acted as Manager for the Federales de Chiriqui and the team won back to back league titles in the 2022 and 2023 Panama's Professional Baseball League (PROBEIS).

Matt von Roemer comes in as the Bench Coach for the Dunedin Blue Jays after serving as the Development Coach for the, Double A affiliate team, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats from 2021 to 2023.

Cory Riordan has been in various coaching roles throughout the Blue Jays organization for four years as well as his experience pitching through the Rockies and Tigers minor league systems and for teams in Korea, Taiwan, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela.

The Dunedin Blue Jays are the Single A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays and a member of the Florida State League. The Blue Jays open the 2024 season at TD Ballpark against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Friday, April 5th with tickets going on sale Today, January 30th.

