Jose Ballista Stars as the Garden City Wind Defeat the North Platte 80s 5-4

July 14, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







Jose Ballista was the winning pitcher throwing 2 innings with 5 strikeouts while allowing 0 hits.

Eddie Kafton was the losing pitcher throwing 1 innings with 3 strikeouts while allowing 2 hits.

For the Garden City Wind, Jeremiah Williams lead the way at the plate going 1-2.

Drew Woodley also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-3.

This game was played in Garden City at Clint Lightner on 2025-07-14 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Garden City Wind move to 34-6 on the season.

Garden City Wind play KC Iola Hormigas at Clint Lightner at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 17 2025.

With the loss the North Platte 80s move to 20-17 on the season.

North Platte 80s play the Blackwell FlyCatchers at Morgan Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jul 18 2025.







