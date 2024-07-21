Jordan Miller Drops 28 Points in Summer League Semifinals

July 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers YouTube Video







2024 NBA G League All-Rookie Team member Jordan Miller continued his torrid scoring spree during the #NBA2KSummerLeague Semifinals, pouring in a team-high 28 points for the LA Clippers in a thrilling game against the Grizzlies.

