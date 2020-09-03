Join "Team Buddy" and Help Fight Alzheimer's

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the launch of a fundraising effort that fans may take part in to join team co-founder Bud Harrelson and his family in their efforts to raise awareness and fight against Alzheimer's Disease.

Fans can now purchase Alzheimer's Awareness "Team Buddy" Bracelets by visiting the Waddle In Shop online at LIDucks.com or in-store. Each bracelet is just $5, with net proceeds donated to the Alzheimer's Association. Those purchasing online can receive special $1 shipping for orders of 1-10 bracelets, $2 shipping for orders of 11-20 bracelets and $5 shipping for orders of more than 20 bracelets.

The bracelet program also allows fans to show support for Harrelson, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016. The Ducks previously helped raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer's Association on August 3, 2018, when they hosted Bud Harrelson Appreciation Night. All players and coaches wore special purple jerseys during the game with #3 on the back, and each of the jerseys was auctioned off during the game, with net proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer's Association. Harrelson's #3 jersey was retired by the organization that evening as well.

