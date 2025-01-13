John Russell Returns to Manage Tacoma in 2025

January 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - Today, the Seattle Mariners announced Tacoma's 2025 coaching staff, with all four major coaches returning. For the third consecutive season, John Russell will return to manage the Tacoma Rainiers in 2025.

The 64-year-old has led Tacoma to a 159-141 record the past two seasons, including a first-place finish with an 82-68 record last year. Prior to coaching the Rainiers, Russell was the bench coach of the Baltimore Orioles (2011-2018) and managed the Pittsburgh Pirates for three seasons (2008-10).

As a player, Russell was a professional from 1982 through 1994, appearing in 10 Major League seasons with Philadelphia (1984-88), Atlanta (1989) and Texas (1990-93). A veteran of nearly 1,000 professional games played, Russell appeared in an MLB career-high 93 games for the 1986 Phillies (13 HR, 60 RBI). He was Philadelphia's first round draft pick in 1982 (13th overall), following three seasons at the University of Oklahoma. On June 11, 1990, Russell caught Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan's sixth career no-hitter, as the Texas Rangers won 5-0 in Oakland.

Eric Farris will serve as the team's Bench Coach for the third consecutive season, entering his eighth year coaching in Seattle's farm system. Farris was Everett's hitting coach in 2018 when they were Seattle's Short-Season affiliate, Class A West Virginia's hitting coach in 2019, and managed the High-A Everett AquaSox from 2021-22. A second baseman and outfielder by trade, Farris was Milwaukee's fourth round draft selection in 2007 following three seasons at Division I Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. A veteran of 1,099 games over 10 professional seasons, Farris made his MLB debut in 2011 with the Brewers and appeared in 13 more big league games with Milwaukee in 2012.

Shawn O'Malley returns as Tacoma's Hitting Coach after serving the same role last year. A super-utility player who appeared at every infield and outfield position during a 14-year career and over 1,100 professional games, Shawn O'Malley returns to Tacoma as a coach after playing in 134 games for the Rainiers from 2015-17. A Washington native, O'Malley was Tampa Bay's fifth round draft selection in 2006 out of Southridge High School in Kennewick. He debuted as a Major Leaguer with Los Angeles-AL on Sept. 7, 2014, with two base hits and an RBI in a 14-4 win over Minnesota. O'Malley appeared in 124 career MLB games, including 113 with Seattle in 2015-16. O'Malley reached base at a .315 clip as a big leaguer and fielded six different positions in the big leagues.

Jairo Cuevas is back for his third year as Tacoma's Pitching Coach, following eight years as a pitching coach for various Los Angeles Angels affiliates (2015-22). As Salt Lake's pitching coach in 2022, Cuevas guided Bees' hurlers to a Pacific Coast League-best 4.70 ERA on the notoriously offense-friendly circuit, made even more impressive by the especially hitter-friendly altitude in Salt Lake City. It marked the first time a Salt Lake City club led the PCL in staff ERA since re-joining the league in 1994. A Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native, Cuevas pitched professionally from 2004-11, primarily in the Atlanta Braves organization. 83 of his 105 pro appearances were starts.

On the athletic training side, Aric Quinney returns to Tacoma for a third season and his sixth year with the Mariners. Quinney was ATC for Everett from 2021-22 prior to joining the Rainiers and will be joined by ATC Amanda Lee in 2025. Lee is in her seventh season in the Mariners organization after serving as Double-A Arkansas' Athletic Trainer. She was also a certified athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 prior to joining Seattle. Corey Measner returns to Tacoma for his second season as the team's Strength & Conditioning Coach. He brings over 10 years of experience in performance and strength and conditioning roles, including as Minor League Strength and Conditioning Coach for the San Diego Padres from 2017-21.

Tacoma will start the 2025 season at home, with Opening Day slated for March 28. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

