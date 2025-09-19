Joe Wallace with the Doorstep Denial
Published on September 19, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video
Joe Wallace with the doorstep denial
Check out the DC Defenders Statistics
United Football League Stories from September 19, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent DC Defenders Stories
- DC Defenders Wide Receiver Cornell Powell Signs with Houston Texans
- DC Defenders Offensive Lineman Mason Brooks Signs with Miami Dolphins
- DC Defenders Cornerback Michael Ojemudia Signs with Dallas Cowboys
- DC Defenders Running Back Deon Jackson and Offensive Lineman Gunner Britton Sign with Detroit Lions
- DC Defenders Wide Receiver Braylon Sanders Signs with Washington Commanders