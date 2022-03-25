Jody Davis Appearance Announced for Game on July 6

SOUTH BEND, IN - Former Chicago Cubs catcher and fan favorite Jody Davis will appear at Four Winds Field on Wednesday, July 6 as the South Bend Cubs host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Get a guaranteed photo and autograph with the two-time All-Star by purchasing a Meet and Greet VIP package for that evening.

Each VIP package includes a ticket to the game and seat inside the Pepsi Stadium Club, two-hour all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet (6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.), a South Bend Cubs hat, and a private meet and greet. Autograph signings will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m. in the Stadium Club.

Davis played 10 seasons in the MLB, the first six of which came with the Chicago Cubs. He called the North Side home from 1981 through the majority of the 1988 season, before he was traded to the Braves. The catcher from Gainesville, Ga. played 1,082 games in his career and launched 127 homers. Davis was an All-Star in 1984 and 1986 with the Cubs, adding a gold glove to his accolades in that '86 season in which he threw out 48% percent (89/187) of would-be base-stealers to lead the NL.

Davis will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch and signing autographs on the concourse for a limited time during the game, but your only way to guarantee an autograph is to purchase the VIP ticket.

Tickets are $75 for each VIP package and only 100 ticket packages will be available. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the South Bend Cubs Main Office at Four Winds Field, by calling (574) 235-9988 or by visiting SouthBendCubs.com.

The South Bend Cubs open the season in just two weeks on Friday, April 8. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. as the Cubs welcome the Quad Cities River Bandits to Four Winds Field. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Special Opening Night promotions include a magnet schedule to the first 2,000 fans, pre-game musical performance by the Grooveheads, National Anthem performance by Chicago Cubs anthem singer John Vincent, pre-game ax throwing station, and a spectacular post-game fireworks show.

