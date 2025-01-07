Jimenez Returning to Rockers in 2025

Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers outfielder Gilberto Jimenez

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Outfielder Gilberto Jimenez has signed a contract to return to the High Point Rockers in 2025.

Jimenez, 24, joined the Rockers on July 5, 2024 and collected a pair of hits in his first game. He started his tenure with the Rockers with a six-game hitting streak. On July 28 at Southern Maryland, Jimenez set a club record by hitting two triples in the same game.

Jimenez finished the season with a .278 average, three home runs and 19 RBI.

"Gilberto is still a young guy in terms of his baseball career and he was a great mid-season addition to our club," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "With the experience he gained last year, he will be an even better player and regular contributor in 2025."

A native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, Jimenez started his professional career in the Boston Red Sox organization in 2018 at the age of 17. He began the 2024 season with Boston's High Class A club in Greenville, S.C. before joining the Rockers.

The Rockers open the 2025 season at the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on April 25. High Point's home opener will take place on Tuesday, May 6 when the Rockers host the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. Season tickets are on sale now at www.HighPointRockers.com.

