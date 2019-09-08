Jets Beat Canadiens for First Rookie Showcase Win

The Winnipeg Jets collected its first win of the Rookie Showcase after beating the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 at CAA Arena.

Montreal's goal came from Alexandre Alain while Cayden Primeau made __ saves. The Jets' Griffen Outhouse turned away 20 shots before being replaced by Adam Carlson who didn't face a shot in 11:47 of action. Ville Heinola and Johnathan Kovacevic scored for the Jets.

Winnipeg opened the scoring 9:32 in through their 2019 first round pick Heinola before Alain, who played last season with Laval, tied the game at 1-1 at 11:16.

The Jets grabbed their first lead of the night at 11:59 as Kovacevic, with teammate Luke Green in the box, wired a slap shot past Primeau off of Cole Maier's feed from behind the net to give Winnipeg a 2-1 advantage.

Carlson replaced Outhouse with 11:47 to play and despite Montreal trailing, they never registered a shot on the Edina, MN., native while Winnipeg fired eight shots at Primeau.

