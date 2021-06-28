Jermaine Loewen Signed to AHL Contract

HENDERSONÂ - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmonannounced today, June 28, that the Henderson Silver Knights have signed forward Jermaine Loewen to an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season.

Loewen, 23, will prepare for this third professional season with the Golden Knights organization, having spent the entire 2020-21 season with the Henderson Silver Knights after splitting his rookie season between the AHL's Chicago Wolves and ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets in 2019-20.

The Mandeville, Jamaica native appeared in 22 games during Henderson's inaugural campaign, recording one assist and registering 25 shots on goal. The 6-foot-4 forward led the Silver Knights with 55 penalty minutes, which ranked 14th in the American Hockey League overall.

In 53 career AHL games with Henderson and Chicago, Loewen has totaled one goal, three points, and 117 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Loewen skated in 295 junior games for the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers. He served as captain for the Blazers in 2018-19, and he led the team in goals, points, and plus/minus rating in 2017-18. Overall, Loewen collected 78 goals and 142 points in 295 WHL games, along with a plus-25 rating and 359 penalty minutes.

In 2018, Loewen was selected in the seventh round of the NHL Draft, 199th overall, by the Dallas Stars, becoming the first Jamaican-born player ever selected in the draft.

Loewen becomes the first free agent signing for the Silver Knights for the 2021-22 season.

Jermaine Loewen,Â Forward

Birthplace: Mandeville, Jamaica

Height: 6-4

Weight: 236 lbs.

Age: 23

Notes:

One assist in 22 games during 2020-21 season with Henderson

Led Henderson, and ranked 14th in AHL, with 55 penalty minutes during 2020-21

Seventh-round selection (199th overall) of the Dallas Stars in the 2018 NHL Draft

First Jamaican-born player ever selected in the NHL Draft

