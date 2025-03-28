Jeff Teat Another Insane Four Goal Game

March 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







Jeff Teat scores 4 goals and records 5 assists as the Black Bears take down the Wings 13-5

Teat now leads the league with 43 goals this season.

