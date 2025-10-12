JAW-DROPPING One-Handed Grab by Ontaria Wilson: CFL
Published on October 11, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers mount a fourth-quarter push with an insane catch by Ontaria Wilson, who tips the ball to himself and hauls it in for the touchdown on a remarkable second effort.
