JAW-DROPPING One-Handed Grab by Ontaria Wilson: CFL

Published on October 11, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







The Winnipeg Blue Bombers mount a fourth-quarter push with an insane catch by Ontaria Wilson, who tips the ball to himself and hauls it in for the touchdown on a remarkable second effort.







