Jason Vosler Named PCL All-Star

October 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - Minor League Baseball announced Triple-A Awards and All-Star teams, with Jason Vosler being named a Pacific Coast League All-Star. He was the lone member of the Tacoma Rainiers to be named a PCL All-Star.

Vosler fell short in his bid for PCL Most Valuable Player, as Reno's Adrian Del Castillo was honored with that award. Despite not winning MVP, the utility man enjoyed a career year with Tacoma, hitting .303 with 25 doubles, 31 home runs and 110 runs batted in.

He became just the second player in Tacoma's franchise history to hit over .300 while clubbing 30+ home runs and driving in 100+ runs in a single season and the eighth player in franchise history to swat 30 deep balls in a year.

The 31-year-old was among league leaders in batting average (4th, .303), home runs (2nd, 31), runs batted in (1st, 110), slugging percentage (2nd, .573), on-base plus slugging percentage (3rd, .944), hits (5th, 141), extra-base hits (3rd, 60), total bases (1st, 267) and runs scored (T-3rd, 92).

Vosler had his contract selected by Seattle on July 22 and played in 10 games with the Mariners, marking his fourth career stint in the Majors. Aside from those 10 games, he spent the entire season with the Rainiers, playing in 119 of the team's 150 games.

He signed a minor league contract with Seattle on March 9, 2024, and became a free agent on Oct. 1. Tacoma kicks off the 2025 campaign at home against Round Rock, with Opening Day slated for March 28. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

