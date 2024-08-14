Jan Sprynar Representing Czechia at U20 Five Nations Tournament

Halifax Mooseheads forward Jan Sprynar is gearing up to represent his home country of Czechia at the U20 Five Nations Tournament in Zug, Switzerland. The 19-year-old winger will join 13 other CHL players as part of a 24-man roster that will participate in the event from August 27th to 31st.

Sprynar will arrive in Halifax for GoodLife Training Camp with the Mooseheads on Tuesday, September 3rd. The native of Zatec, Czechia came to the Herd in a trade deadline acquisition with Shawinigan in January. He scored 11 goals and 20 points in 28 games with the Mooseheads and finished with a total of 38 points in 67 games between Halifax, Shawinigan and Rimouski. Sprynar was a rookie with the Oceanic in 2022-23 where he scored 23 goals and 17 assists for 40 points in 60 games.

The Mooseheads will begin GoodLife Training Camp this weekend which includes Green vs White intrasquad action Sunday and Monday at 9am and 3pm each day. Click here for a full schedule and camp roster.

The Preseason schedule kicks off next week with Halifax hosting a pair of home games at RBC Centre. The Moose welcome Cape Breton on Wednesday at 7pm and Moncton on Friday at 7pm. A limited amount of General Admission tickets to all Mooseheads preseason home games are on sale now through the Ticketmaster Account Manager here: https://am.ticketmaster.com/mooseheads. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $6 for youth 16 & under (plus applicable service fees).

All home preseason games will also be streamed live on the Official Mooseheads YouTube channel.

