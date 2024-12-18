Jan Sprynar Joins HC VERVA Litvínov

December 18, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Forward Jan Sprynar has signed with HC VERVA Litvínov in the Czech Extraliga and will not return to the Halifax Mooseheads.

The 19-year-old has decided to play professionally in his home country of Czechia once he recovers from the current upper body injury that has kept him out of the Mooseheads lineup since he was hurt on December 6th versus Val d'Or. Sprynar had contributed nine points this season and a total of 29 points in 47 games after being acquired from Shawinigan at last year's trade deadline. He was originally a first round CHL Import Draft pick by Rimouski in 2022 and played 146 career games between the Oceanic, Cataractes and Mooseheads, while scoring 87 points.

The Mooseheads would like to thank Jan for his contributions to the team and wish him the best of luck in Litvínov, which is a 40 minute drive from his hometown of Zatec, Czechia.

Halifax is idle for the Christmas break until returning to action on the road Saturday, December 28th in Acadie-Bathurst. The Moose will play a home-and-home series with Cape Breton to close out the 2024 calendar year. Halifax visits the Eagles on Monday December 30th before coming home to ring in the new year at Scotiabank Centre against the Eagles on Tuesday, December 31st at 2pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2024

Jan Sprynar Joins HC VERVA Litvínov - Halifax Mooseheads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.