Jamie Keefe Signs Multi-Year Deal as Rockers Manager

High Point Rockers manager Jamie Keefe

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Jamie Keefe to remain as the club's Field Manager, beginning with the upcoming 2021 season. Keefe, who led the team to 74 wins in 2019, will be entering his 18th season as a professional manager.

"Our goal in High Point is to win and field the most competitive team in the Atlantic League," said Pete Fisch, High Point Rockers Team President. "Jamie Keefe is the person to get that done with the Rockers for years to come. Both as a manager and as a person, Jamie is tremendously respected in the game. We are fortunate to have him in High Point."

In his inaugural campaign, Keefe led the team to a 74-66 overall record and a trip to the postseason. The Rockers became the first expansion team in the League's 23-year history to make the playoffs in its first season. High Point also ended up with the league's second-most All-Star selections (7) of any team and had seven players' contracts purchased by Major League Baseball organizations.

"I'm honored to be coming back to a place that immediately felt like home," said Keefe. "Being a part of the inaugural season, and building the culture we did, has me itching to get back to Truist Point. We are already working towards putting together another great team with the exciting brand of baseball fans came to know in 2019. I want to thank Coy Williard, the Board of Directors, and Pete Fisch, for trusting me with this organization and look forward to the 2021 season."

Keefe has spent over 25 years in professional baseball both as a player and manager. A 1992 third round pick out of high school by the Pittsburgh Pirates, he spent nine years as a player, reaching Triple A with the San Diego Padres in 1997. His resume as a manager includes more than 850 total wins, two regular-season championships, and one league title. All of his previous 17 years have been spent managing in independent baseball, beginning in the Frontier League in 2001 with the Chillicothe Paints, seven seasons with the Rockland Boulders of the Can-Am League, and joining the Atlantic League as the High Point Rockers first ever manager in 2019.

"Jamie's ability to put together a highly competitive squad helped the Rockers make history in 2019, becoming the first expansion team to make the Atlantic League playoffs," noted Coy Williard, Chairman of the Board of High Point Baseball. "Just as important, if not more so, was how quickly he endeared himself to the City of High Point. His personality and interactions with the fans have made him a tremendous part of our community and we look forward to having him back for many more successes."

His resume also includes three Can-Am League Manager of the Year awards, winning once with the Pittsfield Colonials in 2011 and twice with Rockland (2015 & 2016). Keefe also set franchise records with the Boulders, winning 64 games in 2017, while advancing to the playoffs in five straight years and winning the league championship in 2014.

Throughout his managerial career, Keefe has had more than 25 players signed by Major League Baseball affiliates. In 2016, his first former player, Stephen Cardullo, was called up to the Majors after playing under Keefe for three seasons. The 2020 pandemic-shortened season saw another former player, pitcher Justin Topa, make his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Keefe will lead the Rockers back on to the field at Truist Point as they begin their second season of play in the Atlantic League on May 28th, 2021, which was announced as the league's Opening Day earlier this week.

